22 killed in twin bombings in Kabul
Afghanistan's Interior Ministry has said that twin bombings in Kabul have killed 22 people and wounded dozens more.
More as we get it.
A woman has appeared in court accused of killing her 14-year-old adoptive daughter as part of a "rape-murder fantasy" she shared with her boyfriend.
Update at 10pm: An armed man who took hostages at a bookmakers has been arrested.
The head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment in the Greek capital, police have said.
A Buddhist monk is critically ill in hospital after setting himself on fire to protest against South Korea's settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves.
President-elect Donald Trump has hit back at Meryl Streep, who made the Republican a big topic of her speech when accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.
The Home Office has been accused of having its "head in the sand" over the position of EU citizens living in the UK, after an official said that guaranteeing their right to remain after Brexit would cost the UK "negotiating capital" in withdrawal talks.
President-elect Donald Trump accepts the US intelligence community's conclusion that Russia tried to interfere in the presidential election, his incoming White House Chief of staff said.
A teenager has been arrested after the death of a seven-year-old girl, police have said.
