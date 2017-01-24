$1bn pyramid scheme investigation finds $20m under a mattress

Federal agents in the US have uncovered $20m hidden under a mattress.

The cash was hidden inside a box-spring bed during a raid of a flat in Westborough in Massachusetts.

The 28-year-old Brazilian man living in the apartment has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

Prosecutors believe the cash is linked to pyramid scheme in which around a million people lost an estimated $1bn.

