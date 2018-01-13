13 dead, 39 injured, in pile-up involving a minibus, two trucks and two vans

At least 13 people have been killed and 39 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the south-east of Brazil.

Federal highway police said twelve of the injured are listed as being in a serious condition.

The accident occurred this morning near the city of Grao Mogol in Minas Gerais state.

An officer at the department's press office said at least six vehicles were involved, including a minibus, two trucks and two vans.

He said police are investigating what caused the crash, but apparently a minibus smashed into a truck laden with paper coming in the opposite direction.

AP
