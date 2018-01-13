13 dead, 39 injured, in pile-up involving a minibus, two trucks and two vans

At least 13 people have been killed and 39 others injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the south-east of Brazil.

Federal highway police said twelve of the injured are listed as being in a serious condition.

The accident occurred this morning near the city of Grao Mogol in Minas Gerais state.

Treze pessoas morreram e 39 ficaram feridas em um grave acidente na BR-251, em Grão Mogol, no Norte de Minas, na... https://t.co/W9xBfti6i1 — JanioQuadros.com (@portaljq) January 13, 2018

An officer at the department's press office said at least six vehicles were involved, including a minibus, two trucks and two vans.

He said police are investigating what caused the crash, but apparently a minibus smashed into a truck laden with paper coming in the opposite direction.

AP