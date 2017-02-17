WATCH: UCD survive late scare to reach Sigerson Cup final

Reigning champions UCD survived a major scare from UL to advance to tomorrow’s Sigerson Cup decider, writes Eoghan Cormican.

The Limerick University played with the wind at their backs in the first period and would have been somewhat satisfied at returning to the dressing-room 0-7 to 0-6 in front.

Barry McGinn levelled the second semi-final early upon the change of ends and John Divilly’s students edged in front when Paul Mannion converted a 35rd minute penalty.

The Limerick University, though, refused to go away and three-in-a-row from Niall McDermott (free), Denis Daly and Michael Geaney tied proceedings entering the final quarter.

McGinn and McCarthy pushed the favourites back out in front by two with time up, but in the fourth minute of stoppages, UL breached the opposition defence. The goal chance fell to Gearoid Hegarty, but his pile-driver flashed wide. A major let off for UCD, who will meet Mary's in tomorrow's decider at 2pm.

Scorers for UCD: P Mannion (1-2, 1-0 pen); C McCarthy (0-3, 0-1 free); B McGinn (0-2, 0-1 free); J McCaffrey, B O’Sullivan, E Wallace (0-1 each).

Scorers for UL: N McDermott (0-4, 0-3 frees); D Daly (0-2, 0-1 ’45); B O’Keeffe (0-1 free), I Burke (0-1 free), P White, M Geaney, F Boland (0-1 each).

UCD: C Honan (Meath); E Murchan (Dublin), M Fitzsimmons (Dublin), J Rossiter (Wexford); S Coen (Mayo), J McCaffrey (Dublin), S O’Dea (Limerick); B O’Sullivan (Kerry), L Casey (Tipperary); S Mullooly (Roscommon), C McCarthy (Monaghan), E Wallace (Meath); L Moran (Longford), P Mannion (Dublin), B McGinn (Monaghan).

Subs: J Barry (Kerry) for Wallace (HT); C Mullally (Dublin) for Mullooly (HT); E Lowry (Laois) for Moran (54); A McDonnell (Louth) for Fitzsimmons (56, bc).

UL: C O’Driscoll (Cork); C Long (Kerry), J Mullins (Cork), D Brosnan (Kerry); P White (Limerick), L Boland (Tipperary), P Lillis (Clare); G Hegarty (Limerick), C Sheehan (Limerick); F Boland (Mayo), M Geaney (Kerry), B O’Keeffe (Kerry); S Ryan (Kerry), D Daly (Kerry), N McDermott (Cavan).

Subs: C O’Dea (Clare) for Ryan (HT); I Burke (Galway) for O’Keeffe (46); J Goulding (Kerry) for Daly (57); J Naughton (Limerick) for Geaney (60); C McNamee (Offaly) for Boland (60).

Referee (J Gilmartin, Sligo).