Watch thousands run today's Ballycotton 10 road race

Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks has won this year's Ballycotton 10 road race.

Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks crossing the line in first place to win the Ballycotton 10 road race in East Cork today. Pic: Dan Linehan

He won it with a time of 49 minutes and 20 seconds.

Clohisey came in 26 seconds ahead of second-placed Sergiu Ciobanu, who is a member of Clonliffe Harriers, while Clonmel Athletic Cub's Kevin Maunsell completed the course in third with a time of 49 minutes and 54 seconds.

Thousands entered the 10-mile race which has been going since 1978.

