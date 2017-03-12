Watch thousands run today's Ballycotton 10 road race
Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrocks has won this year's Ballycotton 10 road race.
He won it with a time of 49 minutes and 20 seconds.
Clohisey came in 26 seconds ahead of second-placed Sergiu Ciobanu, who is a member of Clonliffe Harriers, while Clonmel Athletic Cub's Kevin Maunsell completed the course in third with a time of 49 minutes and 54 seconds.
Thousands entered the 10-mile race which has been going since 1978.
For a full round-up of the race results, click here.
