Theo Walcott writes moving letter for Arsenal fan who lost son named after him

Theo Walcott has written a touching letter to an Arsenal fan who lost his son earlier this year, writes Steve Neville.

Edward Herdman - who had named his son after Walcott - posted a picture of the letter on Twitter, praising the "class club".

Thank you so much @Arsenal & @theowalcott for this incredible letter regarding my son who we lost earlier this year. Such a class club. #afc pic.twitter.com/rvrPFTcW4v — Edward Herdman (@edherdman14) September 6, 2017

Walcott wrote that his thoughts are with Texas-based Mr Herdman and his partner and that he was " in utter admiration of you both."

Mr Herdman described the letter as incredible in his tweet.

The letter in full reads: