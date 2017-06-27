The Lions have drawn with the Hurricanes in Wellington

The British and Irish Lions have drawn 31-31 with the Hurricanes in Wellington,writes Simon Lewis.

Key moment: In an almost exact carbon copy of their loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin a fortnight ago, the Lions blew a 31-17 lead with 15 minutes to go after Iain Henderson was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle in the 65th minute. In Dunedin they had squandered a 22-13 lead in the last 20 and lost in the dying minutes. Here they conceded two converted tries in Henderson's absence and allowed the Hurricanes to force the draw, Dan Biggar forced into a late drop-goal attempt from too far out in a desperate attempt to win the game for the tourists.

Lions' Tommy Seymour celebrates scoring their third try with Jack Nowell and George North. Picture: PA

Talking point: A feisty, enthralling game at the Westpac Stadium ended with honours even as the Lions are left once again to rue missed opportunities and a lack of discipline. It was entertaining stuff from both teams and a welcome return to the field of play after three days of accusations and arguments between the Lions and All Blacks camps following last Saturday's first Test.

Hurricanes' Vaea Fifita (centre obscured) celebrates scoring his side's fourth try. Picture:PA

Key man: On a night when Lions boss Warren Gatland asked his players to stake a claim for a place in Saturday's second Test squad, Iain Henderson was having the game of his tour until that fateful moment he lifted full-back Jordie Barrett above his hips and landed him on his shoulder. Instead of the Irishman, it may well be fellow lock Courtney Lawes who benefits most in the race for at least a bench spot after a poor showing from the first Test second row of Alun Wyn Jones and George Kruis.

Irish Lions' Iain Henderson with Brad Shields of the Hurricanes. Picture: PA

Ref watch: Romain Poite will take charge of the third and final Test between the Lions and New Zealand this Saturday and the Lions could be looking forward to his control after Jaco Peyper's handling of the first Test when they were repeatedly penalised for going offside. The Lions penalty count went right down against the Hurricanes in the first half as the home side lacked discipline, a trend continuing into the second period when scrum half Te Toira Tahuriorangi was yellow carded for a high tackle. Iain Henderson followed him to the bin for a dangerous tip tackle on Jordie Barrett and the Lions paid dearly.

Penalties conceded: Hurricanes 11 Lions 9

Injuries: Robbie Henshaw's frustrating tour continued when he was forced out of the game after just 19 minutes, the Ireland centre leaving the field clutching his right shoulder. Dan Biggar went off for a Head Injury Assessment but returned after less than three minutes.

British and Irish Lions' Leigh Halfpenny (centre right), George North (left) and team-mates stand dejected during the tour match at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Picture:PA

Next up: That is the end of the midweek tour games. The Lions, for once, stay put in Wellington ahead of this Saturday's second Test against New Zealand at the same venue while the six players drafted in for bench duty over the last two Tuesday games will leave the squad, only two of them seeing any game time, Allan Dell against the Chiefs and Finn Russell in Wellington for a combined 13 minutes of action.

Full match report The British and Irish Lions compounded two days of acrimony by throwing away victory for a galling 31-31 draw with the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The tourists led 23-7 at half-time and 31-17 ahead of the hour, but leaked two quick tries after Iain Henderson's yellow card - allowing the Hurricanes to level and share the spoils.

Callum Gibbins, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen and Vaea Fifita all crossed for the hosts, with Tommy Seymour grabbing a brace and George North also touching down for the Lions.

The Lions entered their final midweek match desperate to shake off the New Zealand Herald mocking up head coach Warren Gatland as a clown - for the second time in six months.

But the tourists were unable to shake off the war of words between Gatland and All Blacks boss Steve Hansen, that saw the New Zealand coach ring a radio station directly to object to claims his players had tried to target Lions scrum-half Conor Murray.

Courtney Lawes boosted his chances of All Blacks Test match selection with a fine showing - being withdrawn ahead of the hour in a perhaps telling substitution.

But the Lions were left floored by the draw which adds to midweek losses to the Blues and the Highlanders - where the tourists also ceded promising positions.

Alun Wyn Jones and Kruis started the 30-15 first Test loss in Auckland on Saturday, where the Lions were bullied in the tight-five.

Gatland has already hinted at personnel changes, and Lawes pressed strong claims with the second Test fast approaching.

The relentless war of words between the Lions and New Zealand made for a bad-tempered encounter with the Hurricanes.

Lions boss Gatland had called for a clampdown on "dangerous" All Blacks play targeting scrum-half Murray's standing foot when box-kicking.

Hansen branded Gatland's words "desperate" when calling New Zealand's Radio Sport directly and then the New Zealand Herald mocked up Gatland as a cartoon clown.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster admitted he would not want to receive the clown treatment, that has also been dished out to England boss Eddie Jones and Australia's Michael Cheika.

And All Blacks enforcer Jerome Kaino revealed he had been trolled on Twitter over one of the challenges on Murray that had so incensed Gatland. The New Zealand flanker insisted he would never go out to deliberately hurt an opponent.

The Lions entered Wellington's 'Cake Tin' Westpac Stadium in bullish mood then, keen to vent some frustrations - but let the golden opportunity for victory slip away at the death.

Aggressive defence paid dividend from the off as the Lions pounced for first blood, Greig Laidlaw racing for an intercept before popping up to the onrushing Seymour.

The Scotland wing outstripped the cover and dived between the posts, with Biggar's conversion adding to his earlier penalty for a 10-0 lead.

Ireland centre Henshaw's night was shortly over as he trudged off with that shoulder problem, forcing the Lions into a backline reshuffle with Halfpenny at 15 and North slotting in at inside centre.

A second Biggar penalty edged the Lions further ahead, before the Hurricanes finally built some phases.

Openside flanker Gibbins shunted home after considered build-up, with Black's conversion leaving the Lions leading 13-7.

Biggar slotted his third penalty of the half after Ben May obstructed Laidlaw, and then the visitors struck again.

Wales fly-half Biggar improved his half still further by hoisting a high bomb that Halfpenny was just able to flick backwards.

The Lions stayed on the attack and in a flash Iain Henderson had put North over, with Biggar's conversion pushing the Lions ahead 23-7.

Savea finally found some footwork and space at the death of the half, only for Tipuric to slow the ball to kill the momentum.

The Lions rebuffed two penalty lineouts, and that was half-time.

The tourists could not deny the Hurricanes after the break however, with Savea scything through to send Laumape home for the hosts' second score.

Biggar took a heavy bang trying to deny Laumape, and was taken off for a Head Injury Assessment - drawing mid-tour reinforcement Finn Russell into the fray.

Biggar passed his head checks however, to return to action, and posted his fourth penalty of the night when Hurricanes scrum-half Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi was sin-binned for a high tackle.

Seymour quickly strolled in for his second try after good work from Nowell and Halfpenny, extending the Lions' lead to 31-17.

North thought he had scored a smart second, only for the try to be chalked off for a foot in touch.

Henderson's yellow card gifted the Hurricanes the momentum, and the hosts quickly struck through Wes Goosen. Barrett's conversion left the Lions leading just 31-24.

And when Fifita powered home, Barrett's conversion ensured the home side would steal the draw.