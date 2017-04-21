The draw for Man United’s Europa League semi-final has been made
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-finals.
England's final European representative were made to sweat by Anderlecht on Thursday night, with Marcus Rashford eventually settling a breathless quarter-final second leg 2-1 after extra-time, seeing the Reds through 3-2 on aggregate.
United stumbled a step closer to the Stockholm final and will have to up their game in the semi-finals after being drawn against Celta Vigo.
Mourinho's men have been drawn away first, playing in Spain on May 4 before welcoming Celta to Old Trafford on May 11.
Ajax will play Lyon in the other semi-final.
