Teenage skier Max Burkhart dies after crashing into safety netting during a race

Teenage skier Max Burkhart has died after suffering fatal injuries in a crash during a race in Canada, governing body FIS has announced.

The 17-year-old German crashed into safety netting during the Nor-Am Cup race at Lake Louise on Tuesday and was airlifted to hospital, but died on Wednesday.

A statement from FIS on Thursday read: "Max Burkhart passed away yesterday in Canada, after a crash in the Nor-Am Cup race at Lake Louise. FIS expresses its sincere condolences to his family, his team-mates and his loved ones."

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn expressed her condolences to Burkhart’s family in a message on Twitter, which read: "Another death in racing. Devastating news. My condolences to Max’s family and friends #R.I.P."