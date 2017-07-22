Superb pictures and praise online for Tipp v Clare clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
There has been a huge amount of praise online for the work that has gone into the re-design of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
A total number of 28,567 have attended the game today and the new stadium has impressed a lot of the fans.
Here is some of their reaction on Twitter.
Youngest Gaa follower to walk on the new pitch @PaircUiCha0imh @irishexaminer @officialgaa @ClubFaithful pic.twitter.com/P2OOlO3jG2— Jerome Flannery (@JeromeFlannery) July 22, 2017
Pairc Ui Chaoimh looks stellar. Kudos to all invloved. Worth the wait #gaa pic.twitter.com/aUcu6CdP7p— Michael Stack (@Imperator_Fass) July 22, 2017
@PaircUiCha0imh looks absolutely fantastic great job done @OfficialCorkGAA #GAA #allirelandquarterfinal— Christy Smyth (@Bootsy1990) July 22, 2017
Fair Play @OfficialCorkGAA beautiful stadium #GAA minor game @Galway_GAA 0-03 @GaaClare 0-01 after 10mins pic.twitter.com/SGaZXtnkRn— Ollie Canning (@OllieCanning) July 22, 2017
Take a bow @corkgaa what a magnificent new facility. #PaircUiChaoimh pic.twitter.com/NhuYiOl4Uo— ned brophy (@nedbrophy65) July 22, 2017
Well @PaircUiCha0imh is looking sensational. What a stadium for @GaaClare @TipperaryGAA 🙌🏽 fair play to all @officialgaa 🏑 pic.twitter.com/f9OecQGctB— Roisin Glynn (@RoisinGlynn) July 22, 2017
.@PaircUiCha0imh looking like a dream. Great family atmosphere, fabulous few opening scores. All to play for #TippvClare #StyleOfPlay— Denise Friar (@denisefarrell1) July 22, 2017
What a transformation..A worthy venue for the best sport in the world! #TippVClare #PaircUiChaoimh #GAA pic.twitter.com/YqsIUECHhv— InspireMe Ireland (@inspiremeirl) July 22, 2017
New Pairc Ui Chaiomh looking spectacular for first game. #TippvClare #gaa pic.twitter.com/BrpPvR0U5N— Shane Breslin (@shanebreslin) July 22, 2017
