Successful day for Team Ireland at World Rowing Championships

It's been the perfect start for Team Ireland on Day 1 of the World Rowing Championships in Florida.

Paul O'Donovan won his heat and qualified for the quarter-finals of the lightweight men's single skulls.

Paul O'Donovan (file image).

Mark O'Donovan and Shane O'Driscoll also won their heat in the lightweight men's pairs.

They go straight through to the final at the end of the week.

Denise Walsh then made it three wins in a row for Skibbereen Rowing Club when she won her heat in the lightweight women's single skulls.