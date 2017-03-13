Stade Francais players reportedly ’distraught’ over merger with Racing 92

The rugby world was rocked this morning when it broke that French giants Racing 92 and Stade Francais will merge next season.

The clubs will merge to form one Paris based club and it would seem not all the players are happy about it.

Sergio Parisse of Stade playing against Leicester last season

Paris-based rugby journalist Gavin Mortimer wrote on Twitter that he spoke with an unnamed Stade player who said it was now "every man for himself".

Just spoken to one of the Stade Francais players, who wishes to remain anonymous. He said: "We were called into a meeting this morning

...and told about the merger. It's 100% out of the blue. No one had a clue, not the players nor the coaches."

"There are some distraught players, others are pissed off. It's tough to take. The future's very uncertain. It's every man for himself"

Asked about the reports in the French press that Stade first approached Racing about a merger 10 months ago, the player said:

"That makes sense, I guess. We've signed no new players in that time but we've let a lot go."

Six games to go in the season, will the players fight to the end?

"To be honest, I'm not sure right now. A great club has been ruined

... but we will probably be the last players to ever wear the Stade jersey so that is something to consider."

The story will continue to run but it will mean an end to two clubs who have wonderful pedigrees in both the Top 14 and European