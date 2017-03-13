Stade Francais players reportedly ’distraught’ over merger with Racing 92

Back to Sport Home

The rugby world was rocked this morning when it broke that French giants Racing 92 and Stade Francais will merge next season.

The clubs will merge to form one Paris based club and it would seem not all the players are happy about it.

Sergio Parisse of Stade playing against Leicester last season

Paris-based rugby journalist Gavin Mortimer wrote on Twitter that he spoke with an unnamed Stade player who said it was now "every man for himself".

The story will continue to run but it will mean an end to two clubs who have wonderful pedigrees in both the Top 14 and European
By Steve Neville

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport