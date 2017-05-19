Shane Long misses Southampton's final game of season through injury

Shane Long will miss Southampton's final match of the season against Stoke at St Mary's Stadium with a broken metatarsal.

Cedric Soares, who was substituted in the goalless draw against Manchester United on Wednesday, and Ryan Bertrand are both doubts for Southampton.

Charlie Austin is pushing for his first start since December.

Provisional squad: Forster, Hassan, Soares, Martina, Pied, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett, Caceres, Bertrand, McQueen, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Davis, Clasie, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Boufal, Redmond, Rodriguez, Gabbiadini, Sims, Austin.