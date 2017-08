Police receive complaints over Neil Lennon's goal celebrations at Ibrox

Police have received complaints over Neil Lennon's conduct during Hibernian's victory over Rangers.

The complaints centre around the Hibs head coach's goal celebrations at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman cupped his ears and raised a fist towards the Rangers fans as he celebrated Simon Murray's goal, which made it 1-1. Hibs went on to win 3-2 after Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was sent off following a clash with Anthony Stokes.

"I didn't mind getting abuse from the Rangers fans. It was a back-handed compliment."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have received complaints and inquiries are continuing."

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about his celebrations after the 20th-minute goal.

When it was suggested Rangers assistant manager Helder Baptista had spoken to police about Lennon, he said: "I didn't make a gesture, I celebrated a goal.

"If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn't get into trouble for doing that.

"I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?"

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon at the Ibrox Stadium.

Scottish Football Association compliance officer Tony McGlennan could also look into the incident.

Lennon has a two-game suspended ban hanging over him following a clash with Morton boss Jim Duffy last season. The ban would be triggered if Lennon was found guilty of misconduct before the end of 2017.