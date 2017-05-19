Paddy Power winding up Mayo fans with latest stunt

You have to hand it to the marketing team at Paddy Power, they know how to grab the headlines.

People are not always too impressed by their antics, but they certainly provoke a reaction.

Their latest effort seems precisely calibrated to annoy Mayo fans.

Paddy Power outside Wrigley Fields.

With the 2017 Championship season about to get underway, fans of the green and red are hoping this might finally be their year, when they break the so-called ‘Mayo curse’ and bring home Sam.

According to legend, the Mayo team were travelling back to the west from Dublin along with the Sam Maguire and passed a funeral in the town of Foxford without paying their respects and stopping. A priest put a curse on them that they would not win another All-Ireland until every member of that team had passed away.

So Paddy Power headed to Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs, to get some advice for them.

Last year the Cubs put an end to a curse of their own to win their first MLB World Series since 1908.

Féilim Mac An Iomaire, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, said “In their quest for All-Ireland glory Mayo have tried everything from trips to Knock, lighting candles to putting Aidan O’Shea in at full forward but nothing has worked for them to date. Hopefully with the help of the Chicago Cubs’ curse breaking expertise they can finally make their breakthrough and our gesture won’t be as empty as their trophy cabinet come September.”

If anyone ever doubted my soundness, here's me, Galway man, trying to help Mayo end their drought. #MayoForSam #GAA pic.twitter.com/4ok9O0lMIH — Féilim MacAnIomaire (@FeilimMac) May 19, 2017

We can’t wait to see the reaction from Mayo fans.