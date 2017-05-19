Munster make 12 changes for PRO12 semi-final

Rassie Erasmus has made a host of changes to the Munster starting XV for their PRO12 semi final at home to Ospreys tomorrow.

Simon Zebo comes in at fullback with Andrew Conway reverting to the right wing and Keith Earls continuing on the left.

Peter O'Mahony returns as captain for the semi-final.

Rory Scannell returns to the midfield and is joined by Francis Saili for what will be his final appearance in the red jersey at Thomond Park. Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half-back partnership.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make up the front row, with the departing Donnacha Ryan and Billy Holland packing down together.

In the back row Peter O’Mahony returns as captain with Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander completing the pack.

Munster v Ospreys at Thomond Park on Saturday May 20 - kick-off 6.15pm.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony – capt., Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.