Katie Taylor's Madison Square Garden bout is off - according to her promoter Eddie Hearn.

The former Olympic champion had been set to box on the undercard of Gennady Golovkin versus Daniel Jacobs at the iconic New York venue in March.

Hearn says Top Rank promotions were unhappy that Taylor was fighting the night after Michael Conlon's pro debut at the same venue.

He says they're now trying to get the Bray-native onto a different card in March.