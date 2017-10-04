Jose Mourinho's hometown name road after him

Jose Mourinho has had a road named after him in his hometown of Setubal in Portugal.

The Manchester United manager attended a naming ceremony for "Avenida Jose Mourinho" in the coastal town on Tuesday.

Mourinho, 54, was honoured for his work in football, which has included successful spells as manager of Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

According to United's website, www.manutd.com, Mourinho told reporters: "If you ask me, if I'm grateful, excited and proud, yes of course I am.

"But I still want to come to Setubal and be who I am. I come to Setubal because I love Setubal. I have my mother and I feel closer to my father. I come to Setubal because my children have never lived here and love Setubal as much or more than I do."