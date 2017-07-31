Jhonattan Vegas defends Canadian Open title with play-off victory

Jhonattan Vegas birdied the first hole of a play-off to successfully defend his RBC Canadian Open title in Oakville.

The Venezuelan chipped to a foot on the par-five 18th and Charley Hoffman's birdie attempt from the back bunker slid past the hole to give the 32-year-old victory.

"It's been a special day," Vegas told reporters. "I knew that I had to shoot a good round today to have a chance to win again.

"I just came out with an aggressive mentality, just feeling really good about my game.

"When I started making a few birdies, especially the putt for birdie on seven, I started feeling the same chills that I felt last year when I won, and I just knew that something good could happen if I kept that going."

Vegas closed with a seven-under 65 to match Hoffman at 21-under 267.

Hoffman, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, birdied the 18th for a 68 and force the play-off.

"I gave myself a chance, except I putted horribly today and left everything short," Hoffman said.

"Jhonny played great today. All credit to him."