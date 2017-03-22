Irish Rugby release superb stadium showcase video ahead of RWC bid

Irish Rugby have released a new video showcasing four of Ireland's most well known stadiums in their bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Brian O'Driscoll takes in the Aviva, the world's oldest international rugby stadium, and "a stadium completely reborn just over six years ago".

Croke Park is introduced to the world by Dublin football star Bernard Brogan.

With BOD, they look at the history of the stadium, and rugby's part in that history when Ireland played England there in 2007.

Philip Matthews walks the truf of Ravenhill, where Ireland played their first RWC game in 1987.

And Irish Rugby is rarely discussed without mentioning Thomond Park. Paul O'Connell takes in the fortress and discusses the influence of a stadium where Munster once went 12 years unbeaten.

It's powerful stuff.

Earlier today, Irish Rugby and Enda Kenny welcomed the World Rugby Technical Review Group to Government Buildings.