Ireland's Leona Maguire named best amateur in the world for third consecutive year

Ireland's Leona Maguire has won the Mark H McCormack Medal for the third consecutive year as the leading women's player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Maguire won the Ladies British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig this season and finished joint runner-up in the 2017 NCAA Championship individual standings.

The 22-year-old from County Cavan, who will shortly begin her final year at Duke University, said: “It's a huge honour for me.

“To win it once was one thing, but to win it three times is quite a humbling feeling.

“I know there have been some great names before me but to have my name on there three times is something very special and something that I am very proud of.”

Maguire has won seven times in her collegiate career and finished tied 21st in the Olympic Games in Rio last year.