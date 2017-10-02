Ireland up to 3rd in world rankings thanks to South Africa's Rugby Championship finish

Ireland boss Joe Schmidt will have been smiling this morning as the world rankings show his side are up to 3rd, despite having not played since the summer, writes Steve Neville.

South Africa's two draws against Australia either side of a 57-0 drubbing against New Zealand means the Springboks have dropped one place in the new rankings.

Updated today, the All-Blacks remain the top team in the world with Six Nations champions England behind them in second.

Ireland have not played since their summer tour where they played the USA and Japan twice, winning all three games.

They will be pleased with the rise to third without having to take to the field.

Interestingly, Ireland are due to face South Africa in their opening November Test series in the Aviva Stadium. Leap frogging the Boks will certainly add another element to the intensity of the clash.

Ireland will also face Fiji and Argentina in the series before heading into the Six Nations next February.