Here's how people reacted to Celtic's potential trip to Belfast on the 12th of July

Celtic could face NIFL Premiership champions Linfield in Belfast on July 12 – a key date in the loyalist marching calendar, writes Stephen Barry.

Linfield will play Celtic in the Champions League second qualifying round if they can beat San Marino side La Fiorita, who have lost their last five European ties on an aggregate scoreline of 35-1.

With the game scheduled for July 11 or 12, that could cause problems for security services, as the parades have often been a flashpoint for riots and sectarian violence. Bonfires are also lit across areas of the city on the night of the 11th.

Disturbances at a 12th of July parade in 2013.

The July 12 celebrations commemorate William of Orange’s victory over Catholic king James II at the Battle of the Boyne, which ensured the Protestant Ascendancy in Ireland. It is a public holiday in the North.

The reaction to the draw on Twitter anticipated trouble.

It’s unclear if security services will request for the game to be moved, should Linfield progress.

UEFA separate some countries in the draw for political reasons, such as clubs from Armenia and Azerbaijan, or Kosovo and Serbia.

That first-round ties will be completed on July 4 or 5, a week prior to the second-round first legs.