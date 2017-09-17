Game on: Take a look at how GAA fans are preparing for today's All-Ireland

The excitement is building and we are just hours away from watching Mayo take on Dublin in today's All-Ireland final.

Will the Dubs make it three in-a-row or will Mayo finally break the curse?

Tickets are like gold dust and GAA fans are well on their way to Croke Park.

We've decided to share some of the best pictures posted online by dedicated fans ahead of the game.

Post your photos in the comments section if you think we've missed some pictures worthy of sharing.

This is the car Mayo supporter Tom Tom Denning will be driving to Croke Park for Sunday's All-Ireland Final #Mayogaa pic.twitter.com/7qTfW3fkEi — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 12, 2017

Can you imagine the skitting and rivalry between these two families!

Fair play to these lads for putting this song together!

We don't know what part of #Mayo you're in Bina Munnelly but wildlife beware!! At least one fella escaped the paint. #MAYO4SAM @GAABanter_ pic.twitter.com/ywAG36Wo7R — Mayo.ie (@MayoDotIE) September 16, 2017

Can you believe this? Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has wished the Mayo boys some luck ahead of his game against Arsenal today.