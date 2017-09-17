Game on: Take a look at how GAA fans are preparing for today's All-Ireland
The excitement is building and we are just hours away from watching Mayo take on Dublin in today's All-Ireland final.
Will the Dubs make it three in-a-row or will Mayo finally break the curse?
Tickets are like gold dust and GAA fans are well on their way to Croke Park.
We've decided to share some of the best pictures posted online by dedicated fans ahead of the game.
Post your photos in the comments section if you think we've missed some pictures worthy of sharing.
Bring on the game @RTEgaa @officialgaa HON MAYO #mayo4sam @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/F2YmYomBAm— Emma Mcgreivy (@EmmaMcGNews) September 17, 2017
Here we Go, 3-in-a-Row... Suas na Dubs... #UpTheDubs #FanWall #3InaRow #Hill16 #DUBvMAY pic.twitter.com/balrZZmnL5— Eamon White (@whitebhoy) September 17, 2017
Breakfast sorted. #AllIrelandFinal #DUBvMAY pic.twitter.com/SLMVO7uX7E— Garrett Phillips (@GarrPhillips) September 16, 2017
This is the car Mayo supporter Tom Tom Denning will be driving to Croke Park for Sunday's All-Ireland Final #Mayogaa pic.twitter.com/7qTfW3fkEi— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 12, 2017
Can you imagine the skitting and rivalry between these two families!
My neighbors this morning. #DUBvMAYO #allireland #gaachampionship pic.twitter.com/9zpv6LZrgo— Manon Deniau (@MaDeniau) September 17, 2017
Fair play to these lads for putting this song together!
The @officialgaa hit of the year!— Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) September 15, 2017
'The Mayo Song'
.#mayo4sam #mayogaa #DublinVMayo #dublin #mayo #AllIrelandFinal #GAAHour #gaa pic.twitter.com/bokzbRqykV
We don't know what part of #Mayo you're in Bina Munnelly but wildlife beware!! At least one fella escaped the paint. #MAYO4SAM @GAABanter_ pic.twitter.com/ywAG36Wo7R— Mayo.ie (@MayoDotIE) September 16, 2017
Never too young for The Hill! Roll on Sunday! @Hill16Army @CrokePark @Dubs_gaa #gaa #DUBvMAY pic.twitter.com/EKPMuh4uf9— @dubcityphotos (@dubcityphotos) September 12, 2017
Can you believe this? Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has wished the Mayo boys some luck ahead of his game against Arsenal today.
Good luck tomorrow @mayogaa! Big game!— Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) September 16, 2017
For the weekend that's in it! Hon Mayo! #mayo4sam #DublinVMayo #sammaguire2017 ❤️💚throw back to #down91 pic.twitter.com/pZ8OvXuwq4— Stephanie Haughey (@stephgiffen86) September 16, 2017
Up The Dubs - Ballybough & Summerhill look great! Love our area!#gaa #AllIrelandFinal #DUBvMAYO #DUBvMAY #Hill16 #Croker #DublinThree RT pic.twitter.com/VGIgMeBRHy— @BallyboughDublin (@BallyboughDub) September 15, 2017
The journey back to Croker begins! Safe travels everyone 💚❤️ @MayoGAA #mayogaa #inthistogether pic.twitter.com/AiIdmyenHk— S Loftus (@L0FTUS21) September 16, 2017
