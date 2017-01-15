GAA round-up: Louth progress in O'Byrne Cup as Tyrone bounce back from opening day loss

Louth have booked their place in the semi-finals of the O'Byrne Cup after they beat Carlow by 3-14 to 2-12 in Dowdallshill.

Kildare also reached the last four after they defeated Offaly by 3-11 to 0-8 at O'Connor Park and All-Ireland champions Dublin beat Wexford by 1-12 to 1-9.

Westmeath got past Maynooth University on a scoreline of 2-19 to 3-10, Longford progressed after beating IT Carlow on a score of 5-11 to 4-06, while UCD beat DCU 1-09 to 0-18 and Wicklow lost to DIT 1-07 to 1-10.

Kerry are through to the final of the McGrath Cup after they beat old rivals Cork by 1-13 to 1-9 in their third round tie in Mallow.

Elsewhere, it finished Limerick 0-9 Waterford 0-7 at Fraher Field.

In the FBD League it finished Mayo 1-21 IT Sligo 1-15 at Ballina Stephenites GAA club and it ended Galway 5-21 Leitrim 0-9 in Ballinamore.

Roscommon scored 1-17 to beat NUIG who got 14 points at Ballyforan and Sligo demolished GMIT 5-24 to 0-01.

Tyrone bounced back from their opening defeat to Cavan in the McKenna Cup.

The holders beat UUJ by 2-17 to 1-7 in their rescheduled round 2 clash in Omagh.

Meanwhile Cavan recorded another win in the competition, this time against Donegal who they beat 2-14 to 1-06 at MacCumhaill Park.

Elsewhere, it finished Down 0-15 Derry 0-14, Armagh 2-19 Queens 0-09, Antrim 0-09 Monaghan 2-20 and Fermanagh 2-13 St Mary's 0-13.

Among the hurling ties, Kilkenny beat Antrim by 6-27 to 0-19 in their Walsh Cup round 2 clash at Abbottstown, while Carlow lost to Wexford 0-14 3-20 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The rest of the Walsh Cup fixtures ended Laois 4-27 DIT 1-17, Offaly 3-14 IT Carlow 0-23, Meath 1-19 Kildare 1-18 and Westmeath 1-14 DCU 0-13 Kinnegad.

It finished Cork 7-22 Limerick 1-19 in Round 2 of the Munster League at the Gaelic Grounds.

At Austin Stack Park Kerry lost to Clare on a scoreline of 1-15 to 2-24.