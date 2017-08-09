Fiorentina announce signing of Torino captain Marco Benassi

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Torino captain Marco Benassi.

The 23-year-old midfielder, a former Italy Under-21 international, has joined the Viola on a five-year contract for a reported fee of 10 million euro, subject to a medical on Thursday.

Benassi will fill the void left by the departures of midfielders Borja Valero and Matias Vecino to Serie A rivals Inter.

A statement on Torino's official website read: "President Urban Cairo wishes to thank Marco for his dedication, commitment and professionalism in the past years and all at Torino FC wishes him the best satisfaction in the continuation of his career."

Fiorentina later announced Nice attacking midfielder Valentin Eysseric as their second signing of the day.

The 25-year-old has agreed a five-year deal, keeping him with the Viola until 2021, after netting eight goals and collecting seven assists in 39 games for the Ligue 1 side last season.