Clare All-Ireland winner Brendan Bugler announces retirement

Clare wing-back Brendan Bugler has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling today.

The 32-year-old won one All-Ireland in 2013 and won two All-Stars in 2012 and 13.

Pic: Sportsfile

In a statement released via the GPA, Bulger said: "I wish to confirm that I am retiring from inter-county hurling with Clare.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped me on my journey along the way.

"I would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank my family and friends, teammates and management teams in Whitegate, Scariff Community College, University of Limerick and Clare," Bulger said.

Just to clarify..Again thanks to everyone for the support down through the years. It will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/IR0sXtplvf — Brendan Bugler (@brendanbugler) October 4, 2017

Bolger also enjoyed success in the League, winning the Division 1 National League in 2016 as well winning a prestigious Fitzgibbon Cup in 2011 with UL.

People on social media have been quick to pay tribute to Whitegate man.

Brendan best of luck on your retirement. A truly great player and a gentleman. Clare training sessions wont be the same — Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) October 4, 2017

Thanks for the service @brendanbugler gave us great days out. enjoy the club life for many years to come hopefully.. — Fran Cahill (@CahillFran) October 4, 2017