Bray Wanderers V Waterford FC tie to be investigated for alleged match-fixing
13/09/2017 - 22:34:05
The Football Association of Ireland has this evening launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing.
The investigation involves the friendly match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC on Friday, September 8 at the Carlisle Grounds, which Waterford won 5-0.
“Upon receipt of a complaint, the FAI notified An Garda Síochána and the Association has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI rules,” an FAI Statement read.
“The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.”