Bray Wanderers V Waterford FC tie to be investigated for alleged match-fixing

The Football Association of Ireland has this evening launched an investigation into alleged match-fixing.

The investigation involves the friendly match between Bray Wanderers FC and Waterford FC on Friday, September 8 at the Carlisle Grounds, which Waterford won 5-0.

“Upon receipt of a complaint, the FAI notified An Garda Síochána and the Association has now launched an investigation into alleged breaches of FAI rules,” an FAI Statement read.

“The FAI has a zero tolerance policy to match-fixing.”
