Barry Geraghty planning return this weekend at Navan

Barry Geraghty is hoping for an injury-free spell as he gets ready to make his latest comeback from injury at Navan on Saturday.

JP McManus' retained rider has had a wretched 18 months with several serious injuries, the latest of which was a hairline fracture in his shoulder blade.

He had only recently returned from a broken arm sustained in a fall from Minella Foru in the Irish Grand National, although he did win the Galway Hurdle on Tigris River in the interim.

He was forced out of this year's Cheltenham Festival when suffering lung and rib injuries in a fall at Kempton in February. He also broke his other arm in a fall at Market Rasen last July.

"The plan is to return at Navan on Saturday," said Geraghty.

"Everything feels good so far.

"The season is just about to get going so hopefully I can have a good run - I haven't had one for a while."