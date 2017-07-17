Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney to face former side Kildare in football championship

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney will come up against some familiar faces in Round 4B of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

His side have been drawn against Kildare, the team he managed for six years until 2013.

The other qualifier sees Down take on Monaghan for the second time this summer, this time for a place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Down were surprise winners by two points when they met in the Ulster semi-finals.

Full details for each game will be confirmed by the CCCC later today.