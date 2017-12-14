You Oughta Know that Alanis Morissette is coming to Ireland

Alanis Morissette has announced dates in Cork and Dublin for next summer.

The Ironic singer will play Live at the Marquee Cork on July 4 and the Iveagh Gardens Dublin on July 5 next year.

The Canadian songstress has been one of the most influential singer-songwriters for more than 20 years.

Beginning with her acclaimed debut album, Jagged Little Pill, Morissette has received critical praise for her expressive music and live performances.

Morissette has spent time acting appearing in roles on both the big and small screen.

On the 20th anniversary of her debut, Morissette was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

As well as touring, she is currently working on new music and penning a book.

Tickets for both dates will go on sale on Monday, December 18 at 9am on Ticketmaster.