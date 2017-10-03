You can meet Victoria Beckham in Dublin tomorrow

Victoria Beckham coming to Dublin.

The former spice girl is on tour promoting her collaboration with Estee Lauder, VBx and will be popping by Brown Thomas on Grafton Street tomorrow, Wednesday October 4.

In true VB form, details about the event have been kept pretty mysterious.

She announced the news both on Instagram and Twitter, although the tweet has since been deleted.

Excited to be coming to @officialbrownthomas in Dublin this week! See you there!! x VB 🇮🇪 @esteelauder #VBxEsteeLauder

VB x Estée Lauder is her second collaboration with the makeup brand and so far has been a hit with fans.

It’s definitely what we want, what we really really want.
By Anna O'Donoghue

