You can meet Victoria Beckham in Dublin tomorrow

Victoria Beckham coming to Dublin.

The former spice girl is on tour promoting her collaboration with Estee Lauder, VBx and will be popping by Brown Thomas on Grafton Street tomorrow, Wednesday October 4.

In true VB form, details about the event have been kept pretty mysterious.

She announced the news both on Instagram and Twitter, although the tweet has since been deleted.

Excited to be coming to @officialbrownthomas in Dublin this week! See you there!! x VB 🇮🇪 @esteelauder #VBxEsteeLauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Oct 2, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

VB x Estée Lauder is her second collaboration with the makeup brand and so far has been a hit with fans.

This new #VBxEsteeLauder Eye Duo takes its cue from the powerful, dynamic energy of NYC. Shop now: https://t.co/PjPpM8YlRh @victoriabeckham pic.twitter.com/zHlheyleQL — Estée Lauder (@EsteeLauder) September 25, 2017

It’s definitely what we want, what we really really want.