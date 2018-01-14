Waterford is getting a new music festival this summer

A new music festival has been announced in Waterford.

Pod Presents tweeted a photo of Curraghmore House in Portlaw, County Waterford and a web address with the headline ’All Together Now’.

The weblink takes you to a page with a picture of Curraghmore House and the caption ’One, two, three, four...can I have a little more?’, a lyric from The Beatles song All Together Now, leading to speculation the event could be Beatles themed.

The promoters have previously promoted other festivals such as Electric Picnic.

The festival is set to run from the 3-5 of August.