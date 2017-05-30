WATCH: The adorable moment this drag queen invites a boy dressed in drag onstage

Bianca Del Rio is one of the world’s most famous drag queens.

After winning season six of Rupaul's Drag Race, the queen has travelled around the world selling out arenas with her show, Not Today Satan.

She even has her own Netflix Original, Hurricane Bianca.

Last night she was performing in Montreal, Canada as part of the Werq World Tour - a tour featuring some top queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race - and during her stand-up performance she invited a young fan on stage who was dressed in full drag.

The 8-year-old, who goes by the name of Lataysha while in drag, confidently took to the stage and their encounter was adorable.

“What I love most about this is that your mom is here with you supporting you,” Bianca said to him before giving him the following advice.

“There’s opportunity in this world that will come to you, and I want you to share it, be you and enjoy the hell out of it.”

Although warning, the language does get a little NSFW when Lataysha says her favourite drag queen is Ginger Minj, and not Bianca.

there was a little boy in drag at our show and bianca brought him on stage pic.twitter.com/YKkpvOEFM3 — sisky (@markrentcn) May 28, 2017

In the words of RuPaul, “a family that drags together, stays together”.