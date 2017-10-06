Watch: Gal Gadot tries a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for the first time on Saturday Night Live
By Breda Graham
Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, Gal Gadot visited Jimmy Fallon and tried a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for the first time.
The actress admitted that she had never tried the sweets before Jimmy declared that it was her lucky day as he gave her a packet of the chocolate cups.
“I can’t wait to see what happens,” he said.
The actress’ face said it all when she took a bite of the peanut butter-filled cup.
The holy grail of American sweets now has the approval of Wonder Woman herself.
