Watch: Gal Gadot tries a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for the first time on Saturday Night Live

By Breda Graham

Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, Gal Gadot visited Jimmy Fallon and tried a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup for the first time.

The actress admitted that she had never tried the sweets before Jimmy declared that it was her lucky day as he gave her a packet of the chocolate cups.

“I can’t wait to see what happens,” he said.

The actress’ face said it all when she took a bite of the peanut butter-filled cup.

The holy grail of American sweets now has the approval of Wonder Woman herself.

