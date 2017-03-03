Watch Ed Sheeran’s nan listen to the song he wrote about her for the first time

It’s finally here, Ed Sheeran’s highly anticipated comeback album, ÷ was released today and according to fans it didn’t disappoint.

As promised the singer included two full-on Irish songs, Galway Girl and Nancy Mulligan, a song written about his Wexford nan.

To mark the release of his album, RTÉ popped down to Wexford to meet Nancy herself.

The crew chatted to the mother of eight about Ed’s childhood and played the song he wrote about her for the very first time

The song tells the story of how she and Ed’s grandfather, William Sheeran met and her reaction may be the most Irish reaction ever.

Not a bother on her.