Three Dublin dance students are taking to the stage with Justin Bieber tomorrow night

Three young Dublin dance students are taking to the stage to dance with Justin Bieber in Dublin tomorrow night.

Last year House of Swag Dance Studio also had students dancing with the heart-throb.

Shane Bosson, Abi Doolan, and Leah McNamara will all be under the spotlight on Wednesday.

They were carefully selected from thousands of dancers by Bieber's team.

The dance studio posted on Facebook and said: "We are the proudest dance teachers in the world right now and absolutely over the moon! Definitely the happiest day of these kids lives."

They also said that the kids work extremely hard and that they definitely deserve it.

How's that for a dream come true?