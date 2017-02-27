This Morning called Ruth Negga British and Twitter is angry

As presenters discussed fashion on This Morning, they said Ruth Negga was "flying the flag for British style".

Bad move This Morning, very bad.

People took to Twitter as soon as the segment aired to kindly correct them on their blunder.

The Irish Ethiopian actress was up for Best Actress for her role in Loving last night but she lost to Emma Stone who was awarded for her role in La La Land.

The Limerick native stood out on the night however, and stunned in a gorgeous red guna.

Just caught up on @thismorning and can't believe they called Ruth Negga British!!! Get your bloody facts right...... 😠 — Mary Smyth (@mmsmyth) February 27, 2017

@Schofe @hollywills @thismorning you guys MUST confirm that Ruth Negga is indeed IRISH !!! We are sick of u tryin to clam our citizens 😡😡 — Audrey cox (@Audrey1972C) February 27, 2017

@thismorning ruth negga is irish. Please get your facts right — suzanne hopkins (@suziehop) February 27, 2017

This Morning claiming Ruth Negga as British... She's Irish-Ethiopian, born in Ethiopia and raised in Limerick from the age of 7. Brits... pic.twitter.com/3aRWj1lW2Y — Seána Nic Ruairí (@MccrorySeana) February 27, 2017

@thismorning just wish to inform you that Ruth Negga is in fact IRISH, not British as your fashion expert tried to claim, sorry😊 — Sarah☄ (@SarahCleere) February 27, 2017

@thismorning Ruth negga British? Factcheck she is Irish Ethiopian, #UN4GIVEABLE — Stephen Roche (@StephenRoche5) February 27, 2017

Ehhhhh @thismorning RUTH NEGGA IS NOT BRITISH. She is Irish. Every irish viewers face Right Now 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/4CqMyqNzUf — Claire Kane (@ClaireByReverie) February 27, 2017

@thismorning FYI Ruth Negga is Ethiopian-Irish NOT British!!!!! — Emer Fox (@EmerFox1) February 27, 2017

@thismorning Ruth Negga would be flying either Irish or Ethiopian flag. Not British. Why can't you get this right 😣 — jane llewellyn (@missymoomoomoo) February 27, 2017