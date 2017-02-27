This Morning called Ruth Negga British and Twitter is angry

As presenters discussed fashion on This Morning, they said Ruth Negga was "flying the flag for British style".

Bad move This Morning, very bad.

People took to Twitter as soon as the segment aired to kindly correct them on their blunder.

The Irish Ethiopian actress was up for Best Actress for her role in Loving last night but she lost to Emma Stone who was awarded for her role in La La Land.

The Limerick native stood out on the night however, and stunned in a gorgeous red guna.
