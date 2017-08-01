This Love Island star is coming to Ireland

If you're missing your fix of Love Island, fear not: one of its stars is coming to Ireland next month.

Chris Hughes will be in Tyrone on September 30 at TIME nightclub, Cookstown for a meet and greet as he takes part in a series of nightclub tours.

This will be his only scheduled Irish appearance.

The 24-year-old finished in third place in the Love Island final after becoming a fan favourite.

Tickets for the meet and greet with the famous farmer are on sale now, but the VIP section and guest list have sold out.