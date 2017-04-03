There's a barbershop quartet and a Peaky Blinders wedding on Don't Tell the Bride tonight

Everyone's favourite wedding show returns to our screens tonight, and it has the perfect recipe for excellent TV.

Colm, the groom, plans for a Peaky Blinders themed wedding.

If you didn't know (firstly, where have you been?) Peaky Blinders is a TV show starring Cillian Murphy as the leader of the eponymous gang set in 1920s Birmingham.

Yes, Cillian Murphy looks superb in the show, but we're not too sure the themes of drinking, horse racing and violence fit into a wedding.

The groomsmen don't seem too sure either...

One area where we have to give Colm credit is for his wedding date announcement to his bride-to-be.

His fiancée, Lisa, is greeted at her door by a barbershop quartet to sing her a personalised save the date.

Impressive.

Another teaser for the episode would suggest the Peaky Blinders idea became a reality on the big day, but we're not sure if Lisa was too impressed.

We can't wait to watch.

Don't Tell The Bride is on RTÉ2 tonight at 10pm.