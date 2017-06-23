The Teletubbies are coming to Dublin for the first time ever
The Teletubbies are coming to Dublin in their first ever theatre show.
Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will turn the stage of the Olympia Theatre in Teletubbyland on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18.
It will even feature the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the famous Sun Babu.
Tickets from €30.20 including booking fee go on sale Friday June 23rd at 9am from Ticketmaster
Family Ticket packages will also be available.
