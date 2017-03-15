The search for the next Annie is on in Cork

Do you have a little one in your life that has what it takes to be the star of a Broadway show?

Well, you’re just in luck.

The Cork Opera House are on the hunt for the next little orphan Annie to star in their upcoming production, Annie and your little one could be in with a chance.

The venue is looking for girls between the ages of seven and 13 to play the parts of Annie and the other orphans, Molly, Pepper, Kate and Duffy.

The production will consist of two Annies and two teams of girls cast, due to the number of performances.

All you need to do is submit some general information about your potenial star, upload a photograph and a audition video via the Cork Opera House’s website.

The audition video should be a recording of the first verse from the song 'Maybe' which features in the musical.

Those successful in getting to the next stage will be invited to audition during the week of April 10th, with final callbacks during the week of April 17th.

Deadline for applications is March 29 at 10pm.