Taylor Swift has just dropped another new single … Ready for it?
03/09/2017 - 14:13:50Back to Showbiz Home
Last week Taylor Swift shook the world with her first single in almost a year, Look What You Made Me Do.
Before we had a chance to catch our breath, the single, from her new album Reputation, broke all records.
Today she only went and dropped her second single … Ready for it?
To be honest Taylor - no, we weren't.
She first teased the release with these videos on her Instagram.
And within minutes it was dropped on Spotify.
Join the conversation - comment here