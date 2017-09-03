Taylor Swift has just dropped another new single … Ready for it?

Last week Taylor Swift shook the world with her first single in almost a year, Look What You Made Me Do.

Before we had a chance to catch our breath, the single, from her new album Reputation, broke all records.

Today she only went and dropped her second single … Ready for it?

To be honest Taylor - no, we weren't.

She first teased the release with these videos on her Instagram.

A second glance into #reputation...ready for it? Link in bio. A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Sep 3, 2017 at 5:04am PDT

And within minutes it was dropped on Spotify.