STAY CALM! Ed Sheeran has just dropped a new song

Ed Sheeran has just dropped a new song

Even with the release of his new album looming, Ed Sheeran has surprised fans by dropping a new song.

Eariler today the singer tweeted this throwback performance via SBTV and to mark the occasion he decided to "drop a new video today of a new song".

So without further ado, here's Eraser.

According to his perviously tweeted album tracklist, Eraser is right at the top.

His entire new album, divide is set to be released this Friday.
By Anna O'Donoghue

