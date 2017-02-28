STAY CALM! Ed Sheeran has just dropped a new song

Even with the release of his new album looming, Ed Sheeran has surprised fans by dropping a new song.

Eariler today the singer tweeted this throwback performance via SBTV and to mark the occasion he decided to "drop a new video today of a new song".

7 years ! wow, so much has happened. i think we should drop a new video today of a new song.... https://t.co/1vMAVDEdnb — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 28, 2017

So without further ado, here's Eraser.

According to his perviously tweeted album tracklist, Eraser is right at the top.

His entire new album, divide is set to be released this Friday.