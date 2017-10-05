Snapchat king James Kavanagh and his UFC coach brother John to appear on this week’s Late Late Show

This week on the Late Late Show, Ryan will chat to two brothers who have shot to fame in completely different spheres – UFC coach John Kavanagh and Snapchat star James Kavanagh.

Just washed the muck out of me ears from the Ploughing and now I'm off out in me new velvet @delada_ biker from @werhaus.official ✨ A post shared by James Kavanagh (@jamesalankavanagh) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Also in the studio will be Colm ’The Gooch Cooper’.

He’ll be giving Ryan his take on the controversy rages around his upcoming testimonial dinner. He’ll also be chatting about his hugely successful football career, winning five All-Ireland titles with Kerry before retiring from inter-county football earlier this year.

Stefanie Preissner is back with a new book Why Can’t Everything Just Stay the Same? She’ll be chatting with Ryan about everything from why she wrote lengthy letters to Santa begging him not to bring her surprises to how she changed her life completely with an astonishing weight loss and having her own critically acclaimed TV show.

Broadcaster Ronan Collins was getting ready to host an event recently when he lost power in one of his legs. Taken to hospital in the middle of the night, doctors quickly discovered he was in need of emergency surgery on his spine. His story is captured in the upcoming RTÉ2 series Trauma and on Friday night he’ll be telling viewers how the speedy action of those medics saved him from permanent paralysis.

My Left Foot director Jim Sheridan will be in studio to chat about his search for the perfect actor to play Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott; his upcoming Lockerbie project and the Dublin-Arabic Film Festival. He’ll also be telling viewers about taking action last year as one of the public faces of the Apollo House campaign and why he remains passionately committed to tackling the homeless crisis in Ireland.

A panel of well-known commentators will discuss the state of the nation in advance of next week’s budget and Electric Eddie joins Ryan as three amateur singers battle it out to be crowned the Late Late’s karaoke king or queen.