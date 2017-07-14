Sharon Horgan is ‘proud and messed up’ over Carrie Fisher’s Emmy Nomination

Yesterday, those all important Emmy nominations were released and it was one name in particular that stuck out for fans - Carrie Fisher.

The late actress was nominated for her guest role (as Rob Delaney’s mom) in Catastrophe - a show that was co-written by Sharon Horgan.

On hearing the news of Fisher’s posthumous nom, the Irish actress, who also stars in the TV show, paid tribute to Fisher on Twitter .

“Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination,” she wrote.

This is Fisher’s third Emmy nomination; she previously caught the TV Academy’s eye for her guest appearance on 30 Rock in 2008, and the autobiographical Wishful Drinking earned an outstanding variety special nomination in 2011.

She has never won an award.

Fisher passed away in December of last year, after suffering a heart attack during a transatlantic flight.

A day later, her passing was followed by her mother's, Debbie Reynolds.