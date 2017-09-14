Selena Gomez receives kidney from best friend

Selena Gomez has revealed she’s had a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus.

The singer broke the news by sharing a picture of herself in her hospital bed on her Instagram account.

In the caption of the post she thanked her donor, her “beautiful friend Francia Raisa” as well as sharing a series of pictures of her scars.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering,” she wrote.

“It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery”

She added: “And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Selena opened up about her Lupus diagnosis last year, a chronic autoimmune disease with symptoms including body aches, fevers and extreme fatigue.