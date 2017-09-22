Russell Crowe is in Dublin, drinking Guinness no less

Russell Crowe has posted a photo on Twitter teasing fans as he sips pints in the Big Smoke.

The Hollywood star is joined by Band of Brothers and Robin Hood actor Scott Grimes in the photo, writing "Where are we now?".

Where are we now ? pic.twitter.com/S7xQhjhmJb — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) September 21, 2017

Russell is back in town as he joins Ryan Tubrity on The Late Late Show tonight at 9.35pm.

The last time he was on the couch, he ended up joining the band for a rendition of Folsom Prison Blues.





He will be joined by his new band, Indoor Garden Party as well as Francis Brennan, the stars of new drama Acceptable Risk, Elaine Cassidy and Angeline Ball and Jiggy is set to perform.