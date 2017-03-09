Rusangano Family and Picture This win big at Choice Music Awards in Dublin

The Choice Music Awards were held at Dublin's Vicar Street tonight.

Rusangano Family's album Let the Dead Bury the Dead won Irish Album of the Year 2016.

They were competing with the likes of James Vincent McMorrow, Lisa Hannigan, The Divine Comedy, All Tvvins and Wallis Bird for the coveted award. It includes a €10,000 prize.

They were announced as the winner by Snow Patrol's Jonny Quinn.

2FM DJ Eoghan McDermott hosted the ceremony.

Picture This won Irish Song of the Year 2016 for their track Take My Hand.