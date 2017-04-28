Ronan and Storm Keating have named their new baby boy
Ronan and Storm Keating have chosen a new for their new baby boy.
The couple announced the news of his birth yesterday via this this adorable picture on Ronan’s Instagram.
Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan @stormykeating @jackkeating_ @missyykeating @_alikeating #BabyKeating
“Incredible excited to announce the arrival. We’re all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family," read the caption.
“Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan.”
Today taking to her social media accounts to reveal the name they finally agreed on.
Introducing, Cooper Archer Uechtrirz Keating.
Cooper is the couple’s first child together. Ronan, 39, is already father to Jack, 17, Missy, 15, and Ali, 11, from his previous marriage to Yvonne Connolly.
